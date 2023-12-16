New Eatery Celebrates Grand Opening In Yonkers: 'Quality Is Unbeatable'

Enbu Japanese Asian Fusion, located in Yonkers at the Boyce Thompson Center located at 1086 North Broadway, held a grand opening celebration on Wednesday, Dec. 13 complete with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

The eatery sells a variety of Asian Fusion cuisine including sushi rolls, poke bowls, hibachi, noodles and fried rice, and more. Local sushi lovers especially may want to check out the the restaurant, as it offers a special "Yonkers Roll" that consists of tuna, salmon and lobster salad, cucumber, avocado, and mango, served with eel sauce and spicy mayo.

Additionally, those looking for something sweet can order bubble tea, slush drinks, milkshakes, and various smoothies served by the eatery.

Since its soft opening in July, Enbu has already received rave reviews on Yelp from those who have stopped by.

"Amazing food and service! The quality is unbeatable and I'm so glad I came to try this place," wrote Jason M. of Harrison, who also added, "I've heard many great things and they have held up to my expectations. I would recommend coming here and trying their fresh sushi and bubble tea!"

Lydia T. of San Francisco also praised the restaurant's poke bowl options.

"Perfect rice and fresh fish. Real quality ingredients prepared perfectly. I enjoyed the poke. I plan to try the crispy rice with spicy salmon next time," she wrote.

As of now, Enbu opens every day of the week, so if you're interested in trying the place, you have plenty of time to do so.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.