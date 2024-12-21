Multiple Crashes Reported Across Westchester After Snowy Night

Slick roads and icy patches caused delays and closures as first responders and DOT crews worked to manage the fallout.

As of 9:45 a.m., the New York Department of Transportation (NYDOT) reported several significant incidents across the county:

Taconic State Parkway (Mount Pleasant): A crash involving property damage occurred on the southbound side, just north of West Stevens Avenue. The right shoulder of two lanes remains blocked (MM 2.4, CAD#35940081).

I-287 Cross Westchester Expressway (Greenburgh): A crash eastbound near Exit 4 at Knollwood Road (Route 100A) was reported at 9:27 a.m. (CARS CAD-243560087).

I-684 (Harrison): A crash with injuries was reported on the northbound side south of Anderson Hill Road (CR 18), blocking the right shoulder of two lanes (MM 0.8, CAD#35945081).

Sprain Brook Parkway (Greenburgh): A crash with injuries and icy conditions northbound near Jackson Avenue caused the right shoulder of three lanes to close (MM 4.0, CAD#35942081).

Sprain Brook Parkway (Yonkers): A crash with property damage occurred southbound near Tuckahoe Road (CR 59), blocking the right shoulder of three lanes (MM 1.4, CAD#35943081).

I-87 NYS Thruway (Yonkers): A crash northbound near Exit 3 at Mile Square Road was reported at 9:08 a.m. (CARS CAD-243560081).

Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution while driving, as untreated patches of ice and snow continue to make conditions dangerous. First responders and road crews remain active across the county, working to clear incidents and restore safe travel.

