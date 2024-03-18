Man Rescued From Watery Tunnel Under Yonkers Train Station

The rescue happened on Saturday, March 16 at around 1 p.m., when Yonkers Police and firefighters received a report of a man screaming for help from a tunnel underneath the Yonkers Train Station.

According to Yonkers Police, arriving units from the department's 4th Precinct soon heard the man's cries coming from the tunnel, which runs between the Hudson River and Van Der Donck Park.

The department's Emergency Service Unit then sprang into action and entered the tunnel from the river side while Yonkers Fire Department crews entered from the park side. After wading in darkness, crews eventually found the man clinging to a rock in six feet of water.

The man was safely rescued from his precarious position before the incoming tide came in and was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

Police did not reveal how the man ended up in the tunnel.

