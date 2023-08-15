Man Kills Father Of Ex-Girlfriend's Child In Yonkers, Gets Decades In Prison

Bronx resident Alexis Rose, age 37, was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the March 2021 murder of Pennsylvania man Shaun Hutchinson, the father of Rose's ex-girlfriend's child, at a residence in Yonkers, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, Aug. 15.

According to the DA's Office, on the day of the murder, March 15, 2021, Rose arrived at his ex-girlfriend's Yonkers home unannounced while Hutchinson was leaving. This visit was in violation of an order of protection issued on behalf of Rose's ex-girlfriend, officials added.

Rose then began engaging in a verbal fight with his ex before taking out a 9mm semi-automatic gun from his waistband and shooting Hutchinson multiple times. Rose then left the residence.

Hutchinson was later declared dead at the scene.

Hours after the shooting, Yonkers Police were able to arrest Rose as he left his Bronx residence. After his arrest, authorities also found an empty box of ammunition, packages and invoices for 9mm firearm parts, gun cleaning kits, and gun paraphernalia inside Rose's home.

An investigation into the murder also revealed that Rose had been calling and texting his ex-girlfriend from several different phone numbers before the shooting in violation of the order of protection.

Rose was found guilty of second-degree murder, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree criminal contempt on Tuesday, April 25 following a two-week trial.

Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah commented on the murder, saying, "The intersection of domestic violence and gun violence can have devastating consequences."

"Not only did a victim have his life taken from him, but the defendant’s obsessive control and psychological manipulation will cause lasting trauma to the woman who witnessed this cold-blooded murder of her child’s father," she continued.

