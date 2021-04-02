Man Arraigned For Murder Of Man At Ex-Girlfriend's Westchester Home, DA Says

A 35-year-old man is facing a murder charge after allegedly violating an order of protection issued by the court and killing a man at his ex-girlfriend’s Westchester apartment, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Bronx resident Alexis Rose was arraigned this week in Westchester County Court, where he was charged with the Friday, March 5 murder of Shaun Hutchinson at the home of his ex-girlfriend on Warburton Avenue in Yonkers.

Officers from the Yonkers Police Department responded to the Warburton Avenue residence shortly before 9 p.m. on March 5, where there was a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, first responders located Hutchinson, a resident of Easton, Penn., who was in a first-floor hallway in a lifeless state with a gunshot wound to his head, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators quickly identified a person of interest, Rose, who had fled the scene in a white BMW sedan.

It is alleged that Hutchinson was visiting Rose’s ex in her apartment when he came to the front door. A confrontation ensued between the two that ended with Rose taking out a 9mm handgun that he fired at Hutchinson multiple times, striking him several times.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah noted that Rose’s presence at his ex-girlfriend’s home was in violation of an order of protection issued by Yonkers City Court.

Rocah said that Rose attempted to flee after the shooting but was apprehended approximately two hours after the shooting following a multi-agency police effort by NYPD, Yonkers, and Mount Vernon Police Departments.

“This is a terrible crime that left children without a father and an entire family traumatized, and we extend our deepest condolences to Mr. Hutchinson’s loved ones,” Rocah said.

“This tragic case highlights why it is so important to use every tool we have to keep guns out of the hands of people with histories of domestic violence.”

Rose was charged with second-degree murder and is currently being held in the Westchester County Jail. No return court date has been announced.

