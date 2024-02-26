Man Killed In Assault At Intersection In Yonkers: Suspect At Large

The incident happened in Yonkers on Friday, Feb. 23 just after 6:30 p.m., when authorities found an injured man on the street in the area of Woodbine Street and Blackford Avenue, according to Yonkers Police.

Despite the best efforts of first responders, the man died from his injuries at a nearby hospital. The victim, a 30-year-old Bronx man, has not yet been identified by the department pending notification of his family.

The incident is now being investigated as a homicide, police said, adding that there is no active risk to the public and authorities are now trying to find out how and why the suspected homicide occurred. The department is also in the process of finding and apprehending any suspects involved in the incident.

The incident caused temporary road closures on Woodbine Street, Blackford Avenue, and Glen Road which have since reopened to traffic.

More information is expected to be released by police at a later time. Anyone with any information is asked to call the department's Detective Division at 914-377-7724 or 914-377-7725. Callers can remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.