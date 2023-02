One lucky winner took home more than $20,000 after buying a top-prize winning lottery ticket at a store in Westchester County.

The top-prize winning Take 5 ticket, worth $20,363, was purchased at Tanglewood Stationary in Yonkers for the Thursday, Feb. 9 drawing, New York Lottery announced.

The store is located at 2264 Central Park Ave.

No details about who won the prize were released.

