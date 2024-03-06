Light Rain Fog/Mist 48°

Food Network's Katie Lee Biegel To Hold Bottle Signing Event In Yonkers: Here's Where, When

Wine lovers, mark your calendars: The star of Food Network's "The Kitchen," Katie Lee Biegel, is set to hold a bottle signing event at a Stew Leonard's location in Westchester. 

Food Network star Katie Lee Biegel will hold a bottle signing event at Stew Leonard's Wines of Yonkers. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Wikimedia Commons via James Yuanxin Li
Ben Crnic
The event will be held on Friday, March 8 from noon to 4 p.m. at Stew Leonard's Wines & Spirits of Yonkers located at 1 Stew Leonard Dr. 

During the event, Biegel will be promoting her Kind of Wild wines, which are made from organically grown grapes from acclaimed wine regions around the world. The Food Network star will also greet fans and personalized bottles purchased by those who attend. 

Biegel, who has authored cookbooks and contributed to several magazines, co-hosts "The Kitchen" and also hosts The Cooking Channel's "Beach Bites with Katie Lee." 

She is the co-founder of Kind of Wild, a collection of global wines that partners with top growers worldwide to create premium wines that are organic, vegan, and do not have sugar or harmful additives. 

