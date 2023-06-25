Fatal Hit-Run In Yonkers: Victim ID'd, Unlicensed 24-Year-Old Suspect Nabbed

It happened just before 9:40 a.m. Friday, June 23 in Yonkers.

Upon arrival, first responders located an unresponsive victim down in the street with blunt force trauma to his body; he was transported to a local area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the Yonkers Police Department said.

The vehicle that allegedly struck him fled the area prior to police arrival.

Officers cordoned off the scene and initiated accident and criminal investigations.

After interviewing subjects and witnesses, processing forensic evidence, and reconstructing the accident dynamics, detectives determined that the victim was crossing Executive Boulevard north to south at Truman Avenue when he was struck by a red Jeep Grand Cherokee with Florida license plates traveling east on Executive Boulevard.

The victim, has now been identified as Azhar Jamil Said, age 78, of Yonkers.

The accident was witnessed by several commuters, Yonkers Police said.

The red Jeep then fled the area.

Within minutes, the AWARE Crime Control Center identified the suspect vehicle and Major Case Detectives actively developed information to locate the driver.

Over the next 28 hours, detectives located the red Jeep – determined to be a rental – and identified the driver at the time of the accident. He was located in a hotel in the Village of Elmsford and placed into custody Saturday afternoon, June 24.

Joseph Dimitri Delgado, a 24-year-old resident of Yonkers, was charged with:

Operator leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony in the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law.

Delgado is unlicensed and his driving privileges in the State of New York are suspended due to prior scoffs, Yonkers Police said.

He is currently being lodged in the Yonkers City Jail awaiting arraignment on Monday, June 26.

The case is being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

