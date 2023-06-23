Hit-Run Leaves Man Dead In Yonkers: Suspect Still At Large, Police Say

The incident happened on Friday, June 23 just after 9:30 a.m., when a 78-year-old man was struck by a vehicle in Yonkers while crossing Executive Boulevard west of Nepperhan Avenue near the Consumer Report building, according to Yonkers Police Detective Lieutenant Dean Politopoulos.

The driver of the vehicle then fled from the scene, Politopoulos said.

The victim died as a result of his injuries.

Detectives are now searching for the driver, who they have identifying information for, according to Politopoulos.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

