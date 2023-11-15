Duo From Yonkers, New Rochelle Slash Nypd Officer With Box Cutter: Report

Yonkers resident Marquise Webb and New Rochelle resident Brian Innocent, both age 24, are accused of attacking Lt. Gypsy Pichardo of the New York City Police Department on Saturday, Nov. 11 around 9:45 p.m. at the 238th Street station in New York City, according to ABC 7.

At the time of the incident, Pichardo, a 16-year veteran of the department, became trapped between two groups as he tried to break up a knife fight. He was then slashed with a boxcutter before being punched in the face and head by Webb and Innocent, who ran away, the outlet reported.

The duo was then caught by a group of officers, including Pichardo. They were both arrested and charged with assault, resisting arrest, harassment, and obstructing governmental administration and are now being held on a $40,000 cash bail, according to the outlet.

Pichardo was later hospitalized and received stitches to his swollen left eye. Police are still looking for other members of the group involved in the fight that Pichardo had tried breaking up.

Click here to read the full report from ABC 7.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.