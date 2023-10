A second-prize-winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Yonkers for the drawing on Friday night, Sept. 29, the same day as a freak weather event that brought several inches of rain along with it, according to New York Lottery.

Lottery officials announced that the lucky ticket was bought at the Royal Petroleum gas station at 292 Ashburton Ave.

Details about the fortunate winner were not released.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Yonkers and receive free news updates.