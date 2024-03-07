Overcast 48°

15-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Struck While Crossing Road In Yonkers

A 15-year-old boy was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in Westchester.

The crash happened in the area of Yonkers Avenue and Dunwoodie Street in Yonkers.&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
The crash happened on Thursday, March 7 just before 3 p.m., when a pedestrian was hit in the area of Yonkers Avenue and Dunwoodie Street in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio. 

Arriving officers found the teenager with serious injuries. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, DiDomizio said. 

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

