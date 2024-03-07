15-Year-Old Seriously Injured After Being Struck While Crossing Road In Yonkers

The crash happened on Thursday, March 7 just before 3 p.m., when a pedestrian was hit in the area of Yonkers Avenue and Dunwoodie Street in Yonkers, according to Yonkers Police Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio.

Arriving officers found the teenager with serious injuries. He was soon taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, DiDomizio said.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

