White Plains Hospital Among Best In New York, New Report Says

The hospitals were selected by U.S. News and World Report, which released its new rankings of best regional hospitals on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

According to the report, the best hospitals in the Hudson Valley are:

White Plains Hospital, which also ranked No. 17 in the state of New York;

Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown, which ranked No. 24 in New York;

Northern Westchester Hospital at Northwell Health in Mount Kisco, which also tied for No. 24 in New York;

Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, which ranked No. 29 in New York.

The ratings are based on the organization's methodology that factors in areas such as patient survival, care-related categories like nursing, patient services, technology, and reputation.

For those wondering about the top spot, the organization named Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City as No. 1 in the entire state. Mount Sinai also made the elite "Honor Roll" list, which includes 22 hospitals nationwide.

