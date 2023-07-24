Westchester County Legislator Resigns After Scandal: 'My Service Has Become Interference'

Westchester County Legislator Christopher Johnson, who represents District 16 encompassing much of Yonkers, submitted a letter of resignation to County Clerk Tim Idoni which will become effective on Tuesday, Aug. 1.

In the letter, Johnson said his service has become an "interference on centering the improvement of this County."

"I know that stepping away will allow more time and energy to be spent on the most challenging and pressing issues that people face," Johnson added in the letter.

Johnson's resignation follows the revelation that he had been maintaining ownership of an affordable, taxpayer-subsidized Yonkers apartment at 421 North Broadway despite buying a house on Rose Hill Terrace that he also claimed as a primary residence, according to the office of Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano.

Johnson had been illegally subletting the North Broadway apartment, Spano's office added.

After this was discovered in late May 2023, Spano ordered Yonkers Inspector General Liam McLaughlin to conduct a random audit of the 277 homes that are currently part of the city's Affordable Housing Program to see if there were more participants illegally subletting the residences.

In his letter of resignation, Johnson also said that he had made contributions to the county, but his time as a legislator had reached an appropriate end.

"Throughout my time on Board of Legislators, I have had the opportunity to work with people from all walks of life, endeavoring to improve the lives of Westchester’s residents," he wrote, adding, "I believe I have done my part, but my time of contributing from this office has reached its conclusion."

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.