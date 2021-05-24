Weather Whiplash: Return To Cooler Conditions Will Be Followed By New Spike In Temperatures

The workweek has started with a return to cooler conditions following a summerlike weekend marked by hot temperatures.

But it won't be long before things heat up again.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Monday, May 24: The high temperature of about 68 degrees will be about 20 degrees lower than the previous two days, with partly sunny skies.

Tuesday, May 25: It will be another seasonable, dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and a high temperature in the low 70s.

Wednesday, May 26: The high temperature will shoot back up to the upper 80s to around the 90-degree mark on a breezy day. After a partly sunny start, clouds will increase, leading to a chance of showers and thunderstorms from late afternoon through the evening and overnight.

Thursday, May 27: It will remain warm with the high temperature in the low 80s with plenty of sunshine.

Friday, May 28: Temps will fall for the start of the Memorial Day weekend, with Friday's high temperature only around 70 degrees with partly sunny skies. Clouds will increase, with a chance for showers in the late afternoon into the evening.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

