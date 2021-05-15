Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sunny Start To Weekend Will Be Followed By Chance For Showers, Thunderstorms: Five-Day Forecast

A look at the weekend weather pattern.
A look at the weekend weather pattern. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The first half of the weekend will feature dry conditions and sunny skies but could have a damp ending with the potential for showers and thunderstorms.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Saturday, May 15: It will be a picture-perfect day with mostly sunny skies, calm winds, and a high temperature in the mid 70s. Clouds will increase overnight, with the temperature falling to the low 50s.

Sunday, May 16: There will be a chance for showers throughout the day, with an increased chance in the afternoon into the evening, when scattered thunderstorms will also be possible. The high temperature will be in the low to mid 70s. 

Monday, May 17: There will be a mix of sun and clouds in the morning, followed by a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. The high temperature will again be in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday, May 18: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday, May 19: Sunny with a high temperature climbing into the upper 70s.

