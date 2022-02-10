New Storm System Could Bring Snowfall On Super Bowl Sunday: Here's The Latest

Forecasters are monitoring the potential for a winter storm that could bring a new round of snowfall to the region.

The current time frame for the system is on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13, according to AccuWeather.com.

“The antennas are still up for an East Coast storm on Sunday and Monday,” AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said.

According to the National Weather Service, there will a chance for snow starting in the early morning hours on Sunday.

It's too early to predict potential snowfall amounts due to uncertainty surrounding the potential strength and track of the storm.

Thursday, Feb. 10 will be partly cloudy and blustery with the high temperature climbing into the mid and upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts will be as high as 25 miles per hour.

Friday, Feb. 11 will be sunny and breezy with the high temperature in the mid 40s and 20 mph wind gusts.

Saturday, Feb. 12 will see the mildest temperatures in weeks, with the high climbing to the low to mid 50s under partly sunny skies prior to the possible arrival of the potential storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

