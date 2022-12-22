Hochul Declares State Of Emergency As Potent Storm Bears Down On NY

As a powerful storm prepares to slam New York ahead of the holiday weekend, Gov. Kathy Hochul is declaring a state of emergency and warning residents to be careful.

Hochul announced her decision to declare a state of emergency in a tweet on Thursday, Dec. 22 around 3:30 p.m., in which she said that it would begin at 6 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23.

The storm is expected to start Thursday afternoon and last until Friday evening and will bring between 2 to 3 inches of rainfall, heavy wind gusts, and an extreme temperature drop.

"This is going to be a powerful storm, but we’ll get through it if New Yorkers heed warnings, take steps to prepare and exercise caution," Hochul said in a tweet.

She also said the Metropolitan Transportation Authority would restrict truck traffic in certain areas beginning on Thursday afternoon, and that certain highways and interstates in western New York would close on Friday morning.

Thursday into Friday, rain, snow showers and strong winds are forecast for most of the state with rainfall amounts of up to three inches possible in some places.

Moderate to major coastal flooding (1 to 2 feet) is possible Friday morning due to rain and strong winds.

Starting Friday and continuing into Saturday morning, Dec. 24, much of the state is expected to see strong winds up to 60 miles per hour or more as temperatures will drop quickly and significantly, by more than 35 degrees in some regions, causing flash freezing, below zero wind chills and icy road conditions.

"Our agencies are well prepared, coordinated and ready to deploy assets and equipment if needed to respond to the storm," Hochul said. "We want all New Yorkers to get where they need to go safely to celebrate the holidays with loved ones."

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

