Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY

Nearby Sites

Weather

Here's Time Frame For New Round Of Scattered Storms That Will Sweep Through Region

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A warm front pushing through the region will lead to a new round of scattered thunderstorms in the region.
A warm front pushing through the region will lead to a new round of scattered thunderstorms in the region. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

A warm front pushing through the region will lead to a new round of scattered thunderstorms.

The time frame for storm activity on Thursday, June 2 is from the mid-afternoon through the evening.

Localized heavy rainfall could cause additional flooding concerns, especially in areas farther south, the National Weather Service said.

"A few strong to severe thunderstorms can also not be ruled out, especially in those same areas," the weather service said.

Thursday's high temperature will be in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day.

It will remain cloudy to start the day on Friday, June 3 before skies gradually become mostly sunny in the afternoon, with the high temperature in the mid 70s.

Saturday, June 4 and Sunday, June 5 will be sunny with the high temperature again in the mid 70s both days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.