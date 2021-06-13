Chance For Scattered Severe Storms With Downpours, Damaging Winds Will Last For Days

The start of a new week has brought with it the chance for heavy to locally severe thunderstorms to erupt over the next few days.

The chance for pop-up and scattered storms will start on Sunday, June 13, and continue on Monday, June 14, and Tuesday, June 15.

"Those enjoying the day outdoors will want to keep an eye on the sky Sunday afternoon, and make sure adequate shelter is available should storms come rumbling through," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda.

Despite the storm chance, Sunday will be pleasant for most of the day, with partly cloudy skies, a high temperature in the mid 70s, and calm winds.

“Any storms should move through relatively quickly, so most should be able to go about their outdoor plans again after just a brief delay to wait for the storms to go by," Sojda said.

Downpours, damaging winds, and hail are possible with any storms.

Clouds will increase after nightfall Sunday, with a chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight Sunday into Monday.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with showers likely at times, along with possible storms.

Monday's high temperature will be in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 70s and a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

