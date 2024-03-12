Update: Man Nabbed In Car Covered With Hate Speech In White Plains Gets More Charges, DA Says

Elmsford resident Hani Saleh was arraigned in Westchester County Court on Friday, March 8 on an indictment for several illegal weapons possession charges, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, March 12.

Saleh was originally arrested on Wednesday, Oct. 25 after he was caught driving around White Plains in a car covered in writing and images, including nearly a dozen swastikas, and forged license plates, according to officials.

After he was stopped by White Plains Police at the intersection of South Lexington Avenue and Quarropas Street at around 10:30 a.m., authorities found that Saleh was in possession of a semi-automatic firearm and an extended magazine containing ten .40 caliber rounds of ammunition, which were both found under his driver's seat, the DA's Office said.

At the time, Saleh had no permit to legally purchase or possess firearms in New York, according to the DA's Office.

After his arrest, law enforcement secured an Extreme Risk Protection Order, which temporarily removes firearms from anyone who poses a risk of hurting themselves or others, and then performed a search of Saleh's Elmsford home. From there, they seized an additional rifle; three semi-automatic pistols; six extended magazines, five of which were loaded; and a silencer, officials said.

Saleh is now charged with the following:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Five counts of criminal possession of a firearm;

Second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.

After his arrest in October, Saleh posted $50,000 cash bail after being taken to the Westchester County jail. On Tuesday, though, the court set his bail at $100,000 cash, $500,000 bond, or $750,000 partially-secured bond at 10 percent, citing his "willful and persistent failure" to appear in court before his arraignment and his "significant" flight risk.

Saleh's next court appearance will be on Wednesday, April 10.

Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah commented on Saleh's indictment:

"This is an example of how New York’s strong gun safety laws can keep our communities safe by permitting law enforcement and prosecutors to take action when weapons are in the hands of individuals who should not have them," she said, continuing, "I commend our federal and local law enforcement partners for working swiftly to apprehend this defendant.”

