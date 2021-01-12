Traffic Alert: Hutchinson Parkway Bridge To Be Closed For Months In Westchester

A busy bridge on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester will be closed for nearly a year as the county and state continue rehabilitating the East Lincoln Avenue Bridge.

The New York State Department of Transportation announced that beginning on Monday, Jan. 25, the East Lincoln Avenue Bridge over the Hutchinson River and the Hutchinson River Parkway at exit 12 (East Lincoln Ave/Mount Vernon/Pelham) in the City of Mount Vernon and the Village of Pelham is expected to close in both directions.

Officials said that the closure is expected to last approximately 11 months, weather permitting.

During the closure, the NYSDOT said that traffic will be rerouted to a temporary bridge south of the existing bridge, where one lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained.

Traffic lights will enable one direction of traffic to cross the temporary bridge at a time.

Delays are expected during the construction work and motorists have been advised to adjust accordingly.

According to officials, “the bridge closure is necessary to facilitate the replacement of the East Lincoln Avenue Bridge as part of an ongoing bridge replacement and rehabilitation project in lower Westchester.

“The culvert that carries northbound traffic off of the Hutchinson River Parkway and over the Hutchinson River will also be replaced along with traffic signals on the East Lincoln Avenue Bridge.“

