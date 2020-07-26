Major $115M Project To Renovate, Replace Five Bridges In Westchester Starts

Construction has started on a multi-faceted $115 million project in Westchester County to replace four bridges, renovate a fifth, and convert a large culvert into a new bridge.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Transportation is replacing two bridges and a large culvert at East Lincoln Avenue over the Hutchinson River Parkway and Hutchinson River between Pelham and Mount Vernon.

Two bridges on the Saw Mill River Parkway over Saw Mill River in Pleasantville will also be replaced, and a bridge on. Route 1 over Mamaroneck River in Mamaroneck is being upgraded.

The project also will see: the reconstruction of bridge approaches and nearby highway intersections, enhance pedestrian safety by upgrading sidewalks, curb ramps, crosswalks, and pedestrian signals to meet Americans with Disabilities Act standards, modernize traffic signal operations with new coordinated and interconnected signals, and install new barriers and bridge railings.

Cuomo said that during construction, there will also be efforts made to prevent flooding that has plagued Westchester parkways for decades.

"This project will ease travel and enhance safety in one of the Hudson's Valley's busiest corridors while addressing the chronic flooding that has tormented drivers in the area for decades," he added.

"We are committed to building a transportation network that meets the demands of the 21st Century, facilitating economic growth and improving quality of life, and these projects will significantly advance our efforts.”

According to state officials:

“During construction of the East Lincoln Avenue bridge, traffic will be maintained on a temporary bridge to be installed this summer. To withstand 50-year storm events, the Hutchinson River Parkway stormwater system will be replaced and floodwalls will be installed, along with a bypass culvert to convey precipitation from large storm events directly into Pelham Lake.

“The new bridges on the Saw Mill River Parkway over the Saw Mill River will be elevated to meet 100-year flood projections. A 1.3-mile stretch of newly constructed roadway will be stabilized to divert water from the road and mitigate settling. During construction, lane closures will be required on the Parkway.

“The U.S. Route 1 stone arch bridge over the Mamaroneck River in Mamaroneck will be reinforced and strengthened with a steel liner installed underneath the bridge. The structure supporting part of Harbor Island Park at the southeast corner of U.S. Route 1 and Mamaroneck Avenue will be removed and replaced. The park will be reconstructed. Two lanes of traffic in each direction will be maintained throughout construction.”

Preparation for the bridge replacement projects is expected to begin this summer, with construction kicking off in the fall. Construction is expected to be completed by the fall of 2020.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “Gov. Cuomo is making unprecedented investments in transportation infrastructure across New York State, including strengthening and modernizing our bridges and highways to enhance mobility and support commerce into the 21st century.

“Replacing and updating these bridges in Westchester County will help reduce highway flooding and the congestion and inconvenience it causes, easing travel, ensuring reliability and improving the quality of life for decades to come.”

“Taking care of our bridges is a top priority of my administration, and these bridges over the Hutchinson River Parkway and Saw Mill River Parkway are badly in need of repairs,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said in a statement. “This funding, along with the bridge renovations that will follow, will be a major benefit to our local communities as well as to the thousands of commuters who travel them."

