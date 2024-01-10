Storm Flooding Causes Closures Throughout Busy Parkways In Westchester: Here's Where

The closures, which have resulted from a storm that brought 2 to 3 inches of rain to the region on Tuesday, Jan. 9 into Wednesday, Jan. 10, are affecting the Bronx River, Saw Mill River, Hutchinson River, and Cross County Parkways, Westchester County Police announced on Wednesday morning.

These closures currently include:

Saw Mill River Parkway:

The southbound lanes are closed at Exit 26 at the Taconic State Parkway. Traffic is instead being diverted to the southbound lanes of the Taconic;

The ramp from the southbound Taconic to the southbound Saw Mill River Parkway is closed;

The northbound lanes at Exit 23 in Mount Pleasant are closed because of flooding;

The ramp from Route 9A in Hawthorne (Exit 25) and the ramp from the northbound Taconic to the northbound Saw Mill River are both closed;

The southbound lanes at Exit 21 (Route 119) in Elmsford are closed because of flooding;

The northbound lanes at Exit 20 (I-87) are closed. Traffic is instead being diverted to the northbound I-87;

The northbound and southbound ramps from the Thruway (I-87) to Exit 7A of the Saw Mill River are closed. The ramp from I-87 south to the northbound Saw Mill River (Exit 8A) is also closed;

The southbound lanes are closed at Exit 16 (Lawrence Street);

The ramps from Cliff Street (Exit 15) and Clarence Avenue (Exit 14) in Hastings-on-Hudson are closed;

The northbound lanes at Exit 13 (Farragut Parkway) are closed;

The southbound lanes at Exit 10 (Hearst Street) are closed;

The northbound lanes at Exit 7 (Tuckahoe Road) are closed because of flooding at Executive Boulevard. The ramp from Executive Boulevard to the Saw Mill River Parkway is also closed.

Hutchinson River Parkway:

The parkway is open, but ponding in various locations is causing delays.

Bronx River Parkway:

Both directions are currently closed between the Sprain Brook Parkway in Yonkers and Cemetery Road in Greenburgh;

The southbound lanes are also closed between Kensico Circle in Valhalla and Cemetery Road in Greenburgh;

The southbound lanes at Exit 11E in Yonkers are closed because of flooding on Wakefield Avenue. Traffic is instead being diverted to the eastbound Cross County Parkway;

The northbound lanes at Exit 10A are closed because of flooding;

The northbound lanes at the East 233rd Street Exit in New York City are also closed.

Cross County Parkway:

The eastbound and westbound ramps onto the southbound Bronx River Parkway (Exit 6) are closed.

