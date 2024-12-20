Mostly Cloudy 34°

Spike In Vehicle Thefts In White Plains: Suspects Using Reprogramming Tool To Force Entry

Police in Westchester are urging vehicle owners to take precautions following a recent string of vehicle thefts targeting a popular SUV model in municipal parking lots. 

 Photo Credit: White Plains Public Safety.
Ben Crnic
Over the past two weeks, several 2024-2025 Honda CR-Vs have been stolen after being parked in municipal lots during commuters' morning routines, according to a statement from the White Plains Police Department from Friday, Dec. 20.

Investigators said the suspects are able to force entry into the vehicles without triggering alarms and may be using reprogramming tools to create new key fobs during the thefts.

To help prevent thefts or aid in recovery, police recommend Honda CR-V owners take the following steps:

  • Sign up for HondaLink Tracking Services, a GPS-based system that can help locate stolen vehicles;
  • Place an Apple AirTag or other tracking device inside the vehicle;
  • Report any suspicious activity to police immediately.

"Rest assured that our investigators have developed a pattern sheet that has been distributed to all Patrol sectors so they can give this issue the attention it needs," the department wrote in a social media post on Friday. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

