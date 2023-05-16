Sexual Conduct With 2 Children: White Plains Man Gets Years In Prison

White Plains resident David Rivera, age 35, was sentenced to eight years in state prison on Tuesday, May 9 for engaging in sexual conduct with two children, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Tuesday, May 16.

According to Rocah's office, Rivera began his criminal conduct toward one victim in 2010 when they were five years old which continued until 2013. For the second victim, the criminal conduct began in 2006 when the victim was 11 years old, and lasted until 2007.

Rivera was arrested by White Plains Public Safety on Feb. 8, 2021, following an investigation. He pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree course of sexual conduct against a child on Friday, Sept. 2.

Rocah said that the sentence provides justice for the two victims who came forward.

"This defendant preyed upon the innocence of two vulnerable children who trusted him," she said, continuing, "This outcome is justice for the young survivors who exhibited great courage and bravery coming forward.”

One of the victims had strong words for Rivera in court.

"You have denied it so many times but this is the reality of your actions. And I’m happy that I’m getting the justice that I deserve," the youngest victim said in a statement to the court.

In addition to his sentence, Rivera will also be required to serve 15 years of post-release supervision and register as a sex offender.

