Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hochul Names New State Health Commissioner
Schools

Westchester School Temporarily Evacuated Due To Reported Threat

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Students were evacuated from the Yonkers Middle / High School on Rockland Avenue.
Students were evacuated from the Yonkers Middle / High School on Rockland Avenue. Photo Credit: Daily Voice

For the second time in as many days, students and staff at a high school in Westchester were forced to evacuate for an unfounded threat.

Police in Westchester responded to the Yonkers Middle/High School on Rockland Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, where there was reportedly an undisclosed bomb threat made.

The school was evacuated as a precaution as police swept the building. No credit threat was found and classes have since resumed. Students were dismissed regularly, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

White Plains Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.