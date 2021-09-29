Westchester School Temporarily Evacuated Due To Reported Threat

For the second time in as many days, students and staff at a high school in Westchester were forced to evacuate for an unfounded threat.

Police in Westchester responded to the Yonkers Middle/High School on Rockland Avenue at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, where there was reportedly an undisclosed bomb threat made.

The school was evacuated as a precaution as police swept the building. No credit threat was found and classes have since resumed. Students were dismissed regularly, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.