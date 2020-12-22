COVID-19: More Cases Reported In Westchester School District Hit Hard By Outbreak

More students and staff members at a Westchester school district that has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic have tested positive for the virus.

Over the weekend, interim New Rochelle Schools Superintendent Alex Marrero said that they were notified of students in the Henry Barnard Early Child Hood Center, Jefferson Elementary School, and a staff member at Trinity Elementary School have all tested positive for COVID-19.

At Barnard, the student was last in school on Tuesday, Dec. 15, but left early that day after feeling ill. The student’s class will be transitioning to virtual learning through at least Wednesday, Dec. 23, the last day before the holiday break.

Students are expected to return to a hybrid learning model on Jan. 4 when classes resume.

The student at Jefferson was last in the building on Monday, Dec. 14, though the student’s class has been all virtual since last week and will remain so through holiday break as well.

The staff member at Trinity was last in the school on Monday, Dec. 14, and was alerted of the positive test the following day.

Marrero said that the district is “contacting the parents of students who were in contact with the individual who tested positive. Staff members who were in contact with the student have been notified. All those who were in contact with the student will have to quarantine.

“Our custodial staff will concentrate their efforts on the areas impacted.”

According to the New York State COVID-19 Schools Report Card, since September, there have been 136 students and 25 staffers test positive for the virus within the New Rochelle School District, with infections in each of the district’s 10 listed schools.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.