Scattered Severe Thunderstorms Could Bring Damaging Winds With Hail Possible

Storm activity will become possible Monday afternoon, June 12, before becoming likely Monday evening. The storms will move from west to east.

"Storms have a chance of producing strong to damaging winds and hail," the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued early Monday morning.

The upper-level low-pressure system will bring beneficial rain with a total of about a half-inch of precipitation expected before the rain clears in the early morning hours of Tuesday, June 13.

Conditions will be cloudy and humid ahead of the storm's arrival on Monday, with a daytime high temperature in the mid-70s.

Temperatures will begin to drop ahead of the arrival of the storm system after highs reached the 80s on Sunday, June 11.

"This storm will bring a number of impacts, including cooler conditions after a fairly warm Sunday, with day-to-day high temperatures declining 10-15 degrees for many on Monday," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist La Troy Thornton.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and comfortable with a high temperature in the mid-70s before more unsettled weather returns on Wednesday, June 14.

