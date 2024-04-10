Put Phone Away Or Pay: Westchester County PD To Crack Down On Distracted Drivers

The Westchester County Police say they would be joining a nationwide campaign to reduce distracted driving, which they say causes thousands of deaths every year.

Under New York State law, motorists are not allowed to use a handheld telephone while driving. Illegal activities that can land you in hot water include talking on a cell phone; writing or checking email or text messages; taking or looking at pictures; or playing games.

Those caught during the campaign will receive a fine of $50 to $150 for their first offense and five points on their driver's license, the department said.

"So put the phone down and protect yourself and your pocketbook at the same time," the department wrote on social media.

