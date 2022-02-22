Westchester GOP Businessman Harry Wilson Announces Run For NY Governor

A millionaire GOP businessman from the Hudson Valley has thrown his hat into the 2022 gubernatorial ring and announced that he will be challenging for incumbent Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul’s seat in Albany.

Westchester resident Harry Wilson, age 50, of Scarsdale, announced on Tuesday, Feb. 22 that he plans to make a gubernatorial run “to turn around New York.”

"I'm running for governor to turn around New York," he announced. "Our state is totally broken. Rising crime, sky-high taxes, closed schools, corrupt politicians.

“I’ve spent my career turning around failing organizations. Let’s get this done.”

Wilson narrowly lost the race for state comptroller to Tom DiNapoli in 2010 and opted against running against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo - who resigned last year amid a sexual harassment scandal, paving the way for Hochul's ascension - in the 2018 race.

Wilson said that he will “end bloated budgets, repeal the Cuomo-Hochul tax hikes, and keep going.”

He joins a crowded field that includes Hochul, fellow Democrats Rep. Tom Suozzi, New York City Advocate Jumaane Williams, Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin, former Trump administration official Andrew Giuliani, and former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino.

Wilson is the chairman and CEO of the MAEVA Group. He previously worked on Wall Street for giant companies such as Goldman Sachs and the Blackstone Group. The Republican Party is scheduled to hold its nominating convention next week.

“I’m running for governor because I cannot sit by while New York is devastated by career politicians,” Wilson said in a campaign video, where he vowed to combat corporate taxes and income taxes on wealthy residents.

“I've spent my career leading some of the most complicated turnarounds in the country. Now I’m ready to tackle the biggest challenge of all: fixing New York,” he continued. “It won’t be easy. The politicians will fight me. They want businesses as usual.”

