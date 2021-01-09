Westchester Man Busted For Second DWI In Six Years

An allegedly drunk driver attempted to flee the scene of an early morning crash over the weekend before ultimately being apprehended by police in Westchester.

An officer from the Scarsdale Police Department on patrol shortly after 1:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 2 received notification of a multi-car crash near the intersection of Meadow Road and Hutchinson Avenue, with at least one vehicle’s airbags being deployed.

According to police, the officer received a report from Scarsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corp. crews, who advised that one of the drivers had left the scene in a dark-colored vehicle with heavy front-end damage that was on Hutchinson Avenue driving toward Weaver Street.

The officer located the vehicle as it approached him, at which point he followed him onto Stratton Road in New Rochelle.

Police said that the driver - later identified as Mamaroneck resident Stephen Broege - continued to swerve in and out of his lane on Pinebrook Boulevard near the intersection of Sara Lane, before making a right onto Indian Hill Road, at which point Broege pulled into a driveway and stopped.

Broege, 49, who is reportedly a teacher in Westchester, had previously been arrested in Scarsdale in 2015 for driving with a blood alcohol content double the legal limit.

Broege was charged with a felony count of driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction, leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, a misdemeanor, and cited for refusal to submit to breathalyzer tests. Following his arrest, Broege was released and scheduled to return to Scarsdale Village Court on Wednesday, Jan. 20 to answer the charges.

