Wanted Man Charged For Assaulting Police Officer In Westchester, DA Says

A wanted man in Westchester is facing new charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer attempting to apprehend him, authorities announced.

Mount Vernon resident Kevin Heron, age 27, has been arrested and charged with assaulting a city cop who was attempting to place him under arrest, according to Westchester District Attorney Mimi Rocah.

Heron was charged with second-degree assault, a felony.

Rocah said that at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 10, in an attempt to evade arrest on an outstanding warrant, Heron allegedly attacked Mount Vernon Police officer Michael Hutchins at a restaurant on Gramatan Avenue.

During the attack, Hutchins fell to the ground, at which point Heron allegedly punched him repeatedly in the face, and bit his finger, causing a fingernail to fall off.

According to the DA, with the assistance of a bystander, Hutchins attempted to gain control of Heron, who attempted to reach for his service weapon and continued to fight, punch and resist arrest, even as he and other members of the Mount Vernon Police Department arrested him.

Hutchins was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for his injuries.

Rocah said that the case is being prosecuted by the Mount Vernon Branch of the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office.

Heron is scheduled to appear in Mount Vernon City Court on Tuesday, Dec. 7.

