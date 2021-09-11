Two Suspects Tracked Down In Westchester Park After Stealing Car, Police Say

Two suspects in their 30s were tracked down by police after being busted in an allegedly stolen car, authorities said.

The Westchester County Real Time Crime Center broadcast an alert at approximately 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 8, where there was a report that a car had been stolen and entered Glen Island Park in New Rochelle.

A County Police spokesperson said that an officer was able to locate the suspect vehicle - a 2019 Honda - but the driver initially refused to pull over.

The officer was able to eventually get the driver to come to a stop, at which point two men fled the vehicle on foot, with one being apprehended immediately while the other ran off.

Other Westchester County police officers responded to the park and a search was launched, including the department’s canine and aviation units, leading to the apprehension of the second man who was in the vicinity of the Glen Harbour Club and taken into custody without incident.

Police said that the charges against the pair are pending. No IDs have been released for either suspect.

