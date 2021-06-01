Three Rescued After Sailboating Accident In Westchester, Police Say

Three were rescued from the Long Island Sound after crashing their sailboat into a rock, police in Westchester said.

New Rochelle Police officers responded in Marine I to Davenport Reef on the Long Island Sound at approximately 6:44 p.m. on Monday, May 31, when a 27-foot sailboat struck a rock and took on water.

Police said that the captain of the sailboat was able to navigate the boat toward the Davenport Beach Club and began capsizing approximately 100 yards off the shore.

The captain of the boat was able to swim to shore, New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said, with three others on board, who sat on a. portion of the boat that was largely submerged.

Upon arrival, officers said that they were able to orchestrate the rescue of the three remaining passengers, who were taken on Marine I and taken to shore.

The Westchester County Marine Unit, Coast Guard, and Mamaroneck Police Harbor Unit all responded and assisted at the scene.

Each of the passengers rescued were transported back to the New Rochelle Police Harbor Unit base and refused medical attention.

