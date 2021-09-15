Suspects At Large After Shooting Outside Westchester Deli That Hospitalized Two

Two were hospitalized after suspects fired multiple rounds into a group of people congregating outside a popular deli in Westchester, police said.

Detectives are investigating a shooting that took place at approximately 10:26 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 14 outside the TFA Meat Market & Deli in Yonkers at 83 Riverdale Ave.

According to Yonkers Police, the preliminary investigation found that at least one suspect fired multiple gunshots in the direction of a group of people, with two victims responding to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect or suspects then fled the area following the shooting, police said.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and the department is “actively pursuing all leads to identify the perpetrators and effect arrests.”

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or the shooting suspects has been asked to contact Yonkers Police Department detectives by calling (914) 377-7724 and referencing case number 2021-113848.

Police said that additional information may be released as it becomes available.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.