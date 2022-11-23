Stay Sober: Westchester County Police To Increase Patrols During Thanksgiving

Police in Westchester County will step up security in public areas and be on the lookout for drunk drivers during the Thanksgiving holiday period, authorities said.

Beginning on Wednesday, Nov. 23, the Westchester County Police Department will deploy an increased number of patrols and tighter security around the county's airport, public transportation hubs, houses of worship, and retail areas, according to the department.

The extra efforts are part of a statewide STOP-DWI enforcement campaign that will last through the holiday weekend, authorities said.

The enforcement effort will also include patrols and sobriety checkpoints along popular roads in the county, including the Bronx River, Cross County, Saw Mill River, and Hutchinson River parkways, as well as scattered checkpoints in various towns and cities, according to the county's Acting Public Safety Commissioner Terrance Raynor.

"Many people will be traveling on our parkways and through Westchester County Airport during the Thanksgiving holiday period. The County Police will be deploying extra resources to ensure that everyone can reach their destinations as safely and efficiently as possible," County Executive George Latimer said, adding that those planning to drink should arrange for a sober ride home from a designated driver or ride-share service.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 185 people died in alcohol-related crashes in 2020 during the time between the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Monday after the holiday. From 2016 to 2020, 821 people died during this period.

Additionally, Westchester County Police will participate in "Operation Safeguard," a public safety and counter-terrorism initiative that will include security checks of religious facilities, train stations, commuter parking, bus routes, shopping malls, and other public gathering places, according to county officials.

"Under this initiative, more police officers may be observed, including heavily armed tactical teams. The public is reminded that this increased presence is not in response to any specific threat," officials said.

