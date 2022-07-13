Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Man Accused Of Sexually Abusing Child In Westchester
Police & Fire

Resident Jumps From Third-Story Window After House Fire Breaks Out In White Plains

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The three-story home was destroyed due to a large fire that moved quickly.
The three-story home was destroyed due to a large fire that moved quickly. Photo Credit: White Plains Fire Department

A large fire that began on the first floor of a Westchester home and quickly raced to the attic caused one resident to jump out of a third-floor window, injuring his ankle.

The fire began in White Plains around 8 a.m., Tuesday, July 12, in an old three-story home on Hale Avenue.

White Plains Fire Chief Douglas McMath said fire officials arrived within minutes and the house was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

"Once we made sure everyone was out we had to fight the large fire from outside because it was not worth endangering firefighters," McMath said.

In all several residents and firefighters were injured, most suffering from smoke inhalation, heat exhaustion, and carbon monoxide exposure, the chief added.

The house was completely destroyed. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Red Cross was on the scene helping displaced residents.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.