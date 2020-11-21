New Victim Trying To Sell Xbox Series X Through Online App Robbed At Gunpoint In Westchester

For the second time in a week, a man who used an online app in an attempt to sell a next-generation video game system was robbed at gunpoint in a Westchester city.

New Rochelle Police officers responded to a stretch of Seventh Street near Feeney Park shortly before 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19, where there was a report of an armed robbery that had just taken place.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that a man who had arranged a meet to sell an Xbox Series X was approached by his would-be buyer, who was brandishing a handgun.

The meet was arranged on the “OfferUp” app, similar to an incident earlier in the week when a man robbed a seller of a Playstation 5 at gunpoint.

Costa said that the suspect then brandished a handgun, stole the video game console, and fled on foot eastbound on Washington Avenue. The victim's car keys and an iPhone were also stolen in the armed robbery.

Investigators described the suspect as being a 6-foot-2 heavyset African American man who was wearing a black sweatshirt, white surgical mask, and carried a Louis Vuitton messenger bag.

The description matches that of the Playstation 5 robbery on Sunday, Nov. 15, Costa noted.

Anyone with information regarding either incident has been asked to contact the New Rochelle Police Department’s General Investigations Unit by calling (914) 654-2270.

