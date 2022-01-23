Man Indicted For Murder Of Popular Musician In Hudson Valley

An Ulster County grand jury has indicted an area man for the shooting death of a popular musician and tattoo artist.

Orange County resident, Walter Post Jr., age 26, of Pine Bush, was indicted for the second-degree murder of 29-year-old Michael Hankins of Woodridge, said Ulster County District Attorney David Clegg.

According to District Attorney's Office, it's alleged that in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 11, Post stalked his ex-girlfriend and her home.

Hankins, an acquaintance, was visiting the ex-girlfriend's home at the time. Post disable Hankins' car, the DA's Office said.

A short time later, Hankins left, but stopped on vinegar Hill Road in Ulster County where he was shot several times at close range outside of his car and found on the side of the road across from the vehicle, officials said.

Later that morning, Post told his mother and others that he had killed someone. Recognizing police activity later that morning around his home, he surrendered without incident, the DA's Office said.

He was charged with murder and remanded to the Ulster County Jail without bail.

