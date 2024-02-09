Phone Scam: Callers Posing As White Plains Police, Asking For Money

In an announcement on Wednesday, Feb. 7, White Plains Public Safety officials said they have heard of several incidents of suspects spoofing the department's phone number.

According to the department, the caller will say they are a White Plains Police officer and claim that the victim's family member was involved in an accident. They will then ask the victim for money.

Luckily, some residents who received the call were able to figure out that it was a scam and reported it to authorities.

