Patients Moved After Sprinkler Malfunction Floods Wing At White Plains Hospital

Several patients had to be relocated after a sprinkler malfunction caused part of a Westchester County hospital to flood. 

White Plains Hospital.

 Photo Credit: White Plains Hospital
Ben Crnic
The incident happened on Thursday morning, Aug. 15 at White Plains Hospital, when one of the building's wings was flooded, according to the hospital's Senior Director of Communications Michael Gelormino. 

Once the wing started flooding, staff worked to relocate patients to unaffected areas. No injuries were reported and all patients are safe, Gelormino said. 

Hospital staff are currently assessing the impacted areas to understand when patients can be moved back to the flooded wing. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

