Lifelong Westchester Resident, 30, Remembered As Avid Traveler

William M. Gallicano passed away at 30 years old on Thursday, Oct. 22 Photo Credit: Lloyd Maxcy & Sons Beauchamp Chapel, Inc.

Lifelong Westchester resident William "Billy" M. Gallicano, 30, died suddenly on Thursday, Oct. 22.

The New Rochelle resident was born on May 4, 1990 and graduated from New Rochelle High School, then studied corporate homeland security and attained a master's degree at Mercy College. He was passionate about volunteer work and found success with Solar CITIES. 

Billy's family remembers him as an avid traveler, according to his obituary, and always "brought a piece of his travels back home to share with his family," according to his obituary.

Gallicano is survived by his mother, Judy, his sister Christina, his uncle Joseph Gregg and his two cousins Terrence and Michael Davis. His father, William J. Gallicano, and his grandmother Katherine Gregg predeceased him.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Amerian Diabetes Association. Viewing hours and funeral arrangements can be found on the Lloyd Maxcy & Sons Beauchamp Chapel website.

