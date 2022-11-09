38-Year-Old 'Proudest, Loudest Jets Fan' From White Plains Dies

A man from Westchester County known for his love of the New York Jets and telling jokes has died.

Rawlins “Lito” Joy of White Plains died on Monday, Oct. 24 at the age of 38, according to his obituary.

Joy was born in 1984 in White Plains, and attended White Plains City Schools before working as a supervisor for his father’s contracting business, his obituary said.

He was "the proudest and loudest Jets fan," and was also known for his skills as a comedian and storyteller, according to his obituary.

"He brought joy to all of those around him and would do anything for the ones he loved," his obituary said.

Joy is survived by his parents, Joseph and Jean Joy; his daughter, Eriana Joy-Begazo; his brother Joseph Joy and sister Tisha Joy (Marcel); and many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, and friends.

A service is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the McMahon, Lyon & Hartnett Funeral Home in White Plains at 491 Mamaroneck Ave., followed by a funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the same location.

