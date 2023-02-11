Timing Shifts For New Storm System; Wintry Precipitation Possible In These Areas

The projected timing has shifted for a new storm system that will move from west to east at the end of the weekend and could bring mixed precipitation to parts of the region.

The timing for the system is now earlier in the evening on Sunday, Feb. 12 into around daybreak on Monday, Feb. 13.

The latest projected path now has the bulk of the system staying south and not affecting areas farther north and inland, though there could be mixed precipitation in the New York City tristate area and other areas along the coast, according to the National Weather Service.

But there's still a chance it could bring a touch of snow at the last minute before heading out to sea, according to AccuWeather.com. Areas where there could be precipitation are generally south of the I-84 corridor.

"Should rain edge into the I-95 zone of the upper mid-Atlantic and southern New England, just enough chilly air from the strengthening storm could lead to a period of snow at the tail end in these locations from late Sunday night to early Monday," AccuWeather Long-Range Meteorologist Joseph Bauer said.

Saturday, Feb. 11 will be sunny and gusty with a high temperature in the low to mid 40s and wind-chill values about 10 to 15 degrees lower earlier in the day before winds will gradually weaken throughout the day as a frontal system continues to depart and high pressure takes over, according to the National Weather Service.

Sunday will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

The current window for possible precipitation along the coast and other areas south of I-84 is from early Sunday evening into around 8 a.m. on Monday.

Skies will gradually become partly sunny on Monday with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

The current outlook for Valentine's Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14 calls for mainly sunny skies with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

