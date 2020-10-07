Pedestrian Killed After Being Struck By Vehicle At Westchester Intersection

A pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle crossing a Westchester intersection died from her injuries, police said.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department were dispatched to the intersection of Crane Road and Church Lane shortly after 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 7, where there was a report of a serious crash involving a pedestrian Capt. Ed Murphy said.

Upon arrival, officers found the pedestrian, who was treated at the scene by paramedics and transported to Westchester Medical Center, where she was later pronounced dead.

Murphy said that the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the pedestrian is currently being withheld pending the notification of family members.

Scarsdale Police investigators were assisted at the scene by the Westchester County Police Accident Investigation Unit.

Murphy said that the investigation is ongoing and more information will be released.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

