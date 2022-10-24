Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Winter Is Coming: Flu Cases Rapidly Rising Nationwide Just One Month Into Fall Season
News

Netflix Is About To Start Charging You To Share Your Password

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Netflix
Netflix Photo Credit: Ghaith baazaoui wikipedia

Sharing your Netflix password will soon come with a price.

Starting in early 2023, Netflix will allow only one "home account" and charge for every "sub account" added to that account — up to five, the company announced.

The new payment plan was rolled out as an experiment in Argentina, Dominican Republic, Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala, where customers paid $2.99 to add a sub account.

Netflix did not immediately say how much sub accounts will cost Americans.

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.