Man Sentenced For Murder Of 21-Year-Old In White Plains

A man who was implicated in the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old during a robbery in Westchester will now spend decades in prison.

Yonkers resident Darnell Kidd, age 31, was sentenced on Friday, April 14 to 35 years in prison for the 2011 murder of 21-year-old Jonathan Johnson, according to the US Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York.

According to federal officials, on March 18, 2011, Kidd and his 31-year-old co-defendant Marcus Chambers killed Johnson during an armed robbery of marijuana in White Plains.

Before the murder, Chambers had arranged to purchase three ounces of the drug from Johnson by phone. However, he and Kidd instead plotted to rob him.

The duo met with Johnson in or near his car, which had been parked on a suburban street in White Plains. During the robbery, Kidd, also known as "Donney Black," pulled out a loaded gun and fired it, killing Johnson.

The duo then fled the scene of the murder.

Kidd was found guilty of one count of murder through the use of a firearm on Wednesday, Nov. 16 after an eight-day trial. After he completes his sentence, he will also have to serve five years of supervised release.

"This lengthy investigation is yet another example of this office’s commitment to prosecuting those who perpetuate gun violence and rob residents of New York of their peace and safety," US Attorney Damian Williams said of the case.

As for Chambers, he pleaded guilty to one count of Hobbs Acts robbery and conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in October 2022.

