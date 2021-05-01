Jury Finds Westchester Man Guilty Of Murder In Fatal Stabbing

A Westchester man may spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of murdering another man following a minor incident with his girlfriend, the District Attorney announced.

Mount Vernon resident Savion Kiron, age 27, was convicted of murder last week in the first jury trial to take place in Westchester County Court since last fall due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specifically, Kirton was convicted of second-degree murder for the June 2019 stabbing of Jermial Rose in the neck, resulting in his death. Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that the jury deliberated for 90 minutes before returning the guilty verdict.

Rocah said that on June 1, 2019, Kirton’s girlfriend was in a local Mount Vernon store when Rose brushed up against her. After she returned to her apartment and told Kirton what had happened, he proceeded to go back to the storm with a folding knife and confronted Rose on the sidewalk outside the store.

During the confrontation, Kirton took out the knife and stabbed Rose in the left side of his neck with enough force that the knife crossed his throat and severed his right carotid artery. The knife, with Rose’s DNA present, was later located in Kirton’s girlfriend’s apartment.

The entire incident was captured on a nearby security camera, which led police to identify Kirton as a suspect before his arrest.

“This was a brutal and senseless crime,” Rocah said. “Thanks to the diligent work of our prosecutorial team, Savion Kirton has been held accountable for his actions, and our thoughts are with the victim’s loved ones.”

When he is sentenced on Monday, May 24, Kirton faces a minimum sentence of 15 years in prison and a maximum term of life.

